Prince William, Kate Celebrate 10th Anniversary in New Pics

(Newser) – Thursday marks a decade since Prince William and Kate Middleton got married, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked the occasion by releasing new photos late Wednesday. The royal couple holds hands and embraces in the photos taken at Kensington Palace, USA Today reports. The media is full of stories about guests recalling Wills' and Kate's big day, and two new TV specials will air this week to mark the anniversary.

William and Kate were pictured this week teeing off golf balls at the Cheesy Waffles Project, a youth project which received donations from the Royal Wedding Charitable Gift Fund, People reports. They were also spotted with their three children—George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 3—at a new playground at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate, Elle reports. And, in their first public engagement since mourning for Prince Philip ended Friday, they discussed sustainable farming and climate change during their visit to Manor Farm, the BBC reports. (Read more Prince William stories.)