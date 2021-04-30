5 Alleged Dognappers Arrested in Lady Gaga Case

(Newser) – Five people have been arrested in the alleged February kidnapping of two of Lady Gaga's dogs, which ended with the pop star's dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, shot. Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department don't think the suspects specifically targeted the dogs because they're Gaga's, but rather because they knew the breed, French bulldogs, could bring a high price if sold, the Los Angeles Times reports. One of the suspects is Jennifer McBride, the 50-year-old who actually brought the purebred dogs to an LAPD station, claiming to have discovered them and asking about the $500,000 reward being offered by Gaga. Police say she's in a relationship with Harold White, 40, who's also charged; they believe White recruited her to drop off the dogs after hearing about the reward.

story continues below

White's 19-year-old son Jaylin White is also among the suspects. Police say it was the younger White, along with the final two suspects (James Jackson, 18, and Lafayette Whaley, 27) who actually grabbed the dogs and attacked Fischer, with Jackson accused of being the gunman. Those three face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery, with Jackson facing two additional firearms charges and White facing an additional assault charge, TMZ reports. The older suspects face accessory after the fact charges, plus a firearms charge for the elder White and a charge of receiving stolen property for McBride. Fischer and the dogs are all OK now, and police had already advised Gaga not to pay out the reward. (Read more Lady Gaga stories.)