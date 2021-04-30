What Critics Think of New Tom Clancy Movie

(Newser) – Michael B. Jordan is great in the starring role in Without Remorse, a Tom Clancy thriller directed by Stefano Sollima. The movie itself? Not so much. Those are two common themes from reviewers of the Amazon flick, which is getting a lackluster 45% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Some snippets:

Jordan is "reliably riveting," writes Peter Travers at ABC News. But it's taken decades to get this 1993 novel into print, and the wait was not worth it, he adds. "No knock on serving audiences hungering for an R-rated, red-meat, military thriller. But it should have been better than this." Among other things, the plot has been "sloppily updated" to take place in Syria instead of Vietnam. Still, a sequel looks like a lock. "Just make it more playful next time, please, less grim and perfunctory."

