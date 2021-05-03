 
X

Cops: Toddler Lured From Church Found Safe

2-year-old boy was kidnapped in Virginia Sunday
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted May 3, 2021 2:13 PM CDT

(Newser) – A 2-year-old boy kidnapped from a church in western Virginia has been found safe, authorities say. The Giles County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon Noah Gabriel Trout was found in Alleghany County and is now in the hands of FBI agents and Virginia State Police tactical team members, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, reports. Authorities say Noah was kidnapped from the nursery at the Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead, Giles County around noon Sunday. An Amber Alert was issued and police warned that the boy was in "extreme danger." Police released a photo Sunday of Noah apparently being led from the church by an unknown woman, Fox reports. (Read more Virginia stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X