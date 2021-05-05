The Ruling Is In: Trump Cannot Return to Facebook

(Newser) – The Facebook Oversight Board has spoken: Former President Trump cannot return to Facebook. In an eagerly awaited decision, the social media platform on Wednesday announced that it would uphold the indefinite suspension instituted on Jan. 7, reports the Guardian. But the board also faulted Facebook for not imposing the "proper penalty" in simply suspending Trump indefinitely. It said Facebook must review the matter within six months and decide the appropriate penalty for Trump, one "based on the gravity of the violation and the prospect of future harm" and "consistent with Facebook’s rules for severe violations, which must, in turn, be clear, necessary and proportionate."

Other key lines from the ruling regarding that point: "It is not permissible for Facebook to keep a user off the platform for an undefined period, with no criteria for when or whether the account will be restored. ... It was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension. Facebook’s normal penalties include removing the violating content, imposing a time-bound period of suspension, or permanently disabling the page and account."

