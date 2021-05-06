(Newser) – "Boston George," the cocaine smuggler who inspired the 2001 Johnny Depp movie Blow, has died seven years after getting out of prison. George Jung's death Wednesday at age 78 was confirmed by posts on his official social media accounts, Fox reports. Jung started out smuggling cannabis in the '60s and moved into large-scale cocaine trafficking in the '70s after sharing a federal prison cell with an inmate who, along with Jung, became part of the Medellin drug cartel. He claimed to have made more than $100 million in his heyday. A post on his Instagram page says he died in his hometown of Weymouth, Mass. Jung, who'd been experiencing kidney and liver failure, died with girlfriend Ronda by his side, TMZ reports.

story continues below

Jung was released from prison in 2014 after serving 20 years, though he was sent back for much of 2017 after a 2016 parole violation. After he got out in the summer of 2017, he told the Patriot Ledger that neighbors were waiting to meet him when he returned to Weymouth. "I'm quite sure all those people years ago would sit at bars or dinner tables or whatever and call me a no good son of a bitch, but time passes, things age and wisdom," he said. In an upcoming docuseries, Jung describes himself as an "ambassador of the outlaws." TMZ reports that in the series, Depp says Jung was "one of my favorite people instantly" when they met while he was preparing for Blow. (Read more George Jung stories.)