Boy Buys $2.6K Worth of SpongeBob Popsicles Online

(Newser) – Say this about 4-year-old Noah Bryant. The kid likes SpongeBob, and he likes popsicles. Those two factors help explain why he ordered 51 cases of non-refundable SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon at a cost of more than $2,600, reports the New York Post. That's more than 900 popsicles in all. Cute, yes, but Noah's mom "is a social work student at NYU and simply cannot afford this," wrote friend Katie Schloss in a GoFundMe campaign. Schloss set a goal of $2,619 to cover the popsicles, but donors have so far pitched in more than $7,000.

"Thank you SO much for your mind-blowing generosity and support," Noah's mother, Jennifer, wrote in a follow-up post, per People. She said her son is on the autism spectrum, and "all future donations will go towards Noah's education and additional supports." She has two other boys in addition to Noah. (The figure of $2,619 is impressive, but it pales in comparison to the $16,000 a 6-year-old spent on his mom's iPad while playing the video game "Sonic Forces.")