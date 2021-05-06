Strong Finish Pushes Dow to Record Close

(Newser) – The markets finished strong on Thursday as investors anticipate good news in Friday's monthly jobs report, reports CNBC. The Dow rose 318 points to a record 34,548, the S&P 500 rose 34 points to 4,201, and the Nasdaq rose 50 points to 13,632. All three gains were under 1%. The Labor Department said Thursday that 498,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, the first time since the pandemic the figure has gone below 500,000, per the Wall Street Journal. That bodes well for the April unemployment report, which will be released Friday morning. “Continued job gains through the year are going to be important to continue to move things ahead,” James Ragan, director of wealth management research at D.A. Davidson, tells the AP. (Read more stock market stories.)