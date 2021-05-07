Jobless Benefits Too Generous? Debate Is Reignited

(Newser) – The new monthly jobs report came in way below expectations on Friday, with employers hiring 266,000 people in April instead of the 1 million or so expected by analysts. The report has reignited a familiar political debate amid the pandemic, with those on the right arguing that President Biden's relief package is so generous that it encourages people to stay home instead of getting a job. Defenders of the aid, however, say it's not that simple. Coverage:

Chamber's view: The US Chamber of Commerce on Friday came out firing after the unemployment report, reports CNBC. “The disappointing jobs report makes it clear that paying people not to work is dampening what should be a stronger jobs market,” it says. The chamber urged lawmakers to end "the weekly $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit," asserting that 25% of those receiving it are making more money than they did when working.

story continues below