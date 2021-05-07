(Newser) – If you're longing for some consistency amid a year that's been nothing but chaos, this year's list of top baby names should offer some comforting familiarity, per the Hill. That's because Olivia and Liam are the top girl and boy names for 2020, for the second year in a row, according to the press office for the Social Security Administration. In fact, the top three names in each category remain unchanged, with Emma, Ava, Noah, and Oliver still perched comfortably on the leaderboard. One name that's seen a relatively sharp decline: Rona, with only 17 baby girls given that moniker in 2020, the year the coronavirus started wreaking its havoc. In 2017, 30 infants were graced with the name. Read on to see what other names topped new parents' choices:

Top 10 Girl Names

Olivia Emma Ava Charlotte Sophia Amelia Isabella Mia Evelyn Harper

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah William James Benjamin Lucas Henry Alexander