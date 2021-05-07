 
COVID Has Apparently Made People Wary of a Girl's Name

Only 17 babies named Rona in 2020, compared to 30 in 2017; Olivia and Liam were most popular
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted May 7, 2021 1:45 PM CDT

(Newser) – If you're longing for some consistency amid a year that's been nothing but chaos, this year's list of top baby names should offer some comforting familiarity, per the Hill. That's because Olivia and Liam are the top girl and boy names for 2020, for the second year in a row, according to the press office for the Social Security Administration. In fact, the top three names in each category remain unchanged, with Emma, Ava, Noah, and Oliver still perched comfortably on the leaderboard. One name that's seen a relatively sharp decline: Rona, with only 17 baby girls given that moniker in 2020, the year the coronavirus started wreaking its havoc. In 2017, 30 infants were graced with the name. Read on to see what other names topped new parents' choices:

Top 10 Girl Names

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Ava
  4. Charlotte
  5. Sophia
  6. Amelia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper
Top 10 Boy Names
  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. William
  6. James
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Henry
  10. Alexander
Check out the SSA to see the five fastest-rising boys' and girls' names in 2020. (Read more baby names stories.)

