McCarthy Says He's Backing Stefanik

(Newser) – The likelihood of Rep. Elise Stefanik becoming the No. 3 House Republican in the coming days got even higher on Sunday. In an appearance on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy gave his public backing to Stefanik as the replacement for Rep. Liz Cheney, saying "Yes, I do," when asked by Maria Bartiromo if he supported Stefanik for the job of Republican Conference chair. The Washington Post reports McCarthy didn't mention Cheney by name, but when asked whether he had the votes to boot her from the position, said this: "We want to be united in moving forward, and I think that is what will take place."

story continues below

One point from the Hill: "McCarthy drew a distinction between Cheney being ousted from the party and removed from the party's leadership, contending that the decision House Republicans appear poised to make resulted from Cheney diverging from messaging." As far as messaging goes, McCarthy said the party needed to rally around priorities like jobs, taxes, and immigration. Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican, endorsed Stefanik for the post on Wednesday. House Republicans could vote to remove Cheney as soon as Wednesday, reports the AP. (Read more Kevin McCarthy stories.)