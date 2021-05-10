Cruise: Stunt in New Movie Was Most Dangerous One Yet

(Newser) – After 40 years in the movie industry, Tom Cruise is still doing his own stunts—and he says a death-defying motorcycle jump in Mission: Impossible 7 was the most dangerous one yet. Cruise, 58, tells Empire that a lot of thoughts were going through his head as he prepared to ride a motorcycle off a cliff on the first day of filming in September last year. "If the wind was too strong, it would blow me off the ramp," he says, and the helicopter filming the stunt was a problem because "I didn’t want to be hammering down that ramp at top speed and get hit by a stone." After jumping off the huge ramp on a Norwegian mountain, Cruise parachuted to the ground while the bike fell.

story continues below

"I had about six seconds once I departed the ramp to pull the chute and I don’t want to get tangled in the bike," Cruise says. "If I do, that’s not going to end well." But Cruise says the biggest emotion he was feeling that day wasn't fear—it was relief that filming had begun and thousands of jobs had been saved following concerns that the pandemic would cause the production to be canceled. "I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry. And for the whole crew to know that we’d started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief," he says. "It was very emotional, I gotta tell you." The movie is scheduled to open in theaters Nov. 19, EW.com reports. (Read more Tom Cruise stories.)