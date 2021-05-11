 
Tim Tebow Might Return to NFL in Position He Didn't Play

Jacksonville Jaguars may sign the 33-year-old as a tight end
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted May 11, 2021 2:05 AM CDT

(Newser) – After six years away from the NFL, Tim Tebow might be coming back—though not in the position he used to play. Sources tell ESPN, the NFL Network, and other outlets that the Jacksonville Jaguars plan to sign the 33-year-old former quarterback as a tight end. Tebow never played that position in high school, college, or during his three years in the pros. No deal has yet been reached, but a one-year contract is expected. Tebow grew up in Jacksonville, and Jaguars' coach Urban Meyer coached him on the University of Florida Gators. Tebow has worked as a sports broadcaster and played professional baseball for four seasons since he left the NFL in 2015; the MLB reported he was resigning from baseball in February. (Read more Tim Tebow stories.)

