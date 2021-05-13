Cheney Vote Disturbs White House

(Newser) – On the sidelines for this political battle, the Biden administration expressed concern Wednesday about House Republicans' decision to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position. Cheney had refused to endorse former President Trump's version of the outcome of the presidential election last November. "It's disturbing to see any leader, regardless of party, being attacked for simply speaking the truth," press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, the Hill reports. "As the president said last week, it's hard to understand." Last week, President Biden said the Republican Party is embroiled in a "mini-revolution" over its future.

story continues below

Congressional leaders went to the White House on Wednesday to meet with Biden about 90 minutes after Cheney was demoted. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who supported her removal and endorsed a successor last weekend, was there. A Washington Post analysis pointed out the juxtaposition of McCarthy helping to punish Cheney, then endorsing bipartisanship when talking to reporters outside the White House. "I don't think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election," McCarthy said, though he backed Rep. Elise Stefanik, who supports the GOP recount of the results in Arizona going on now, for the leadership opening. "I think that is all over with." (Read more Liz Cheney stories.)