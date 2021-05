(Newser) – Rep. Liz Cheney made no effort to convince colleagues to vote in her favor in Wednesday's vote, and as expected they did not do so. She has been booted out of the No. 3 leadership post in the Republican conference. It was a voice vote, meaning there is no tally of the votes, but sources told the Hill the vote overwhelmingly went against her. Cheney spoke to reporters after the vote: "I am absolutely committed ... that we must go forward based on truth. We cannot both embrace the big lie and embrace the Constitution. Going forward, the nation needs it. ... I am committed and dedicated to ensuring that's how this party goes forward." She said she didn't feel betrayed by the vote, but said the party "is in a place where we need to bring it back from ... we can not be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president." She said she would do everything she can to make sure former President Trump gets nowhere near the Oval Office in the future. More:

CBS News reports Trump himself had unsurprisingly harsh words for her, too, saying in advance of the vote that the GOP had a "great opportunity" to "rid themselves of a poor leader, a major Democrat talking point, a warmonger, and a person with absolutely no personality or heart. ... Almost everyone in the Republican Party, including 90% of Wyoming, looks forward to her ouster—and that includes me!"

CNN reports by way of people in the room that there was no debate. "No major drama, anticlimactic, compared to last time," is how one GOP member put it.

Axios' take: "The stunning removal of the No. 3 House Republican over her condemnation of Trump's election lies reflects the influence the former president still retains over the GOP. It's the most significant turning point in an internal party feud that is unlikely to subside any time soon." The Hill called the vote "an extraordinary bow to former President Trump."

