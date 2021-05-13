Fans to Dakota Johnson: Thanks for Ending Ellen

(Newser) – When Ellen DeGeneres starting getting a lot of bad press last year, Dakota Johnson fans said an awkward exchange during a 2019 interview was the "beginning of the end" for the talk show host. After DeGeneres confirmed Wednesday that her show is ending after its upcoming 19th season, many commentators said Johnson deserved credit, the Los Angeles Times reports. During the interview, Johnson called DeGeneres out for lying about not having been invited to her birthday party. "The moral of this story is if Dakota Johnson invites you to her birthday party you need to be truthful about that,” tweeted Yearly Departed executive producer Bess Kalb.

"My good sis called Ellen out on a lie and her life has been in disarray ever since," tweeted writer Clarkisha Kent. "I hope she’s having an AMAZING DAY." BuzzFeed rounds up more reactions to DeGeneres' announcement. The host lost viewers and ad revenue after allegations of a toxic workplace surfaced last year. In her opening monologue Wednesday, DeGeneres said she had decided to "trust her instincts," Deadline reports. "My instinct told me it’s time," she said. "As a comedian, I’ve always understood the importance of … timing." She will sit down with Oprah Winfrey on Thursday to say more about the decision, Fox reports. (Read more Ellen DeGeneres stories.)