Can Ellen Recover From Avalanche of Bad Press?

(Newser) – Not too long ago, Ellen DeGeneres had the reputation of being one of the nicest people in show business. But a steady cascade of negative stories about how she treats people—staffers and guests alike—has not only put a big dent in that reputation but raised questions about the future of her show. The latest:

If you need a thorough rehashing of all the things that have come out, start with this Washington Post story. DeGeneres herself began poking holes in her reputation as the world's friendliest celeb with a Netflix standup special Relatable in 2018, and in an interview in the New York Times in December of that year headlined, "Ellen DeGeneres Is Not as Nice as You Think." Latest report: A new story about DeGeneres is out in the Wrap in which former producer Hedda Muskat speaks of a "culture of fear" on the set, calls DeGeneres a "toxic host," and adds that executive producer Ed Glavin contributed to all of the above in full view of DeGeneres and was not reined in by her.