Guy in Hummer Fills Up 4 Gas Tanks; Then, Flames

(Newser) – The latest in the US gasoline panic: A Hummer burst into flames at a Florida gas station moments after the driver filled up four 5-gallon gas containers Wednesday morning. Citrus County Fire Rescue crews were called to an intersection near the Homosassa gas station around 11am to find the vehicle in flames and one person injured, WFLA reports. However, against medical advice, he refused to be transported for treatment. There was no word on the severity of his condition. Authorities also found the gas cans in the back. The fire was put out within 10 minutes, Fox 13 reports.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection helped with the fuel cleanup, and the Florida State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the blaze. While the panic buying and hoarding of gasoline, related to the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline last week, is unnecessary everywhere ("There is no gas shortage in the US," reads one sample headline), it's especially unnecessary in Florida: The state gets 90% of its gas from cargo ships. (Read more gasoline stories.)