Massage Therapist Sought OSU Football Players for Sex

(Newser) – An independent massage therapist has been banned from Ohio State University after she was found to have solicited football players for sex. The 41-year-old, whose license has been revoked following an investigation by the State Medical Board of Ohio, had sex with five adult players. That's according to a report released Thursday by the school, which conducted its own investigation. The woman, whose name is redacted, was unaffiliated with the university but was dogged in her pursuit of football players, including on social media. She reached out to recruits on National Signing Day, as well as other players, offering free massages. She also sent explicit photos and messages, even to players who didn't respond, per USA Today. After giving a massage to one player, she reportedly went knocking on the doors of others living in the same off-campus building. During an investigation, 20 players said they'd received only massages, and five said they'd had consensual sex with the woman, who reportedly requested payment after.

The woman, who claimed to work for professional sports teams, "appeared to use whatever approach was most effective" and "seemed to be acting for her own sexual gratification," according to the report released Thursday. A complaint was filed with the state medical board in March 2020, but it was a year before it was investigated, reports Sports Illustrated. The reason for that is unclear, per USA Today. The law firm hired by Ohio State to investigate interviewed 117 current and former players and 44 current and former coaches and staff members. Thirty-four players were aware of the woman, but no coaches or staff were. Though the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office was notified, the university ultimately determined no crime or NCAA violations occurred. However, it said the woman's "inappropriate and exploitive behavior" was certainly "in violation of her state license." (Read more Ohio State University stories.)