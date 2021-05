(Newser) – It's not just within the New York Yankees organization that vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID. Bill Maher has also tested positive despite being fully vaccinated, HBO said Friday, per Variety. The Real Time host "is asymptomatic and feels fine," the company added. Friday's episode of Real Time, to have featured astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, World War Z author Max Brooks, and Hardcore History podcast host Dan Carlin, was shelved, per Deadline. HBO said it would be rescheduled. In a tweet, Maher said he was "most upset about ending my streak going back to 1993 of never missing a Politically Incorrect or Real Time episode." He added, "Thanks to all wishing me get well—hard to do since I feel perfectly fine, but I appreciate it!" (Read more Bill Maher stories.)