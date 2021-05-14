CDC's Shift Clashes With Epidemiologists' Expectations

(Newser) – Mike Allen of Axios calls it "liberation day." Russell Berman of the Atlantic writes about the CDC "liberating the people from their face coverings." The references, of course, are to the CDC's decision on Thursday to declare that the fully vaccinated can skip wearing masks in most places, indoors and out. A look at how the news is being received:

Surprise: The New York Times reports that the decision surprised many in the public health arena. In particular, it notes that 80% of epidemiologists it surveyed over the last two weeks had predicted masks would be necessary in public indoor places for another year. Only 5% thought the indoor mandate would be lifted by the summer, and nearly 90% thought even the fully vaccinated would need masks in crowded outdoor places, such as concerts.

