Martha Stewart Miffed Over Miscounted Peacocks

(Newser) – Martha Stewart’s entire brand is making perfection charming. Which is how a tweet correcting a New York Post story feels sweet and funny instead of salty. The story, about a North Carolina man’s peafowl obsession and the book he wrote about it, made a passing reference to Stewart’s 16 birds. Cue a polite throat-clearing from the legendary Martha, who called it "fake news." The Post has "a story on peacocks today and say I have sixteen on my farm," she writes. "I actually have 21 of these glorious birds whose house is impeccable. They do not smell. They are so clean!" She politely followed that by noting that the book’s author sounded very nice and congratulated him. The Post took the “fake news” accusation graciously, adding a correction (“Stewart clarified via Twitter that she actually has 21 'glorious' and impeccably clean peacocks”) to the story.

Did Twitter love Stewart's tweet? Twitter did, tens of thousands of times. Users wondered why she has so many peacocks, solicited her to keep fact-checking the news, and heaped on praise. And Stewart is not kidding about the peacocks. The lifestyle legend and Snoop bestie has written about them before, and the tally of 16 probably came from a year-old post in her lifestyle blog when she said she had that many, People reports. In fact, she's written about her peafowl so much it's a section of her blog, per Buzzfeed. Her blog features a lot of posts about her animals—chickens, ducks, geese, a mute swan, six horses, dogs, and cats—and her devotion to them. It makes perfect sense that she wanted to clarify that they're clean and cared for.