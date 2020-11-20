Giuliani Son Tests Positive, May Affect Father's Work

(Newser) – Another White House staffer has tested positive for COVID, and this one has a very familiar last name. Andrew Giuliani, son of Rudy, announced his diagnosis Friday on Twitter and said he has only mild symptoms, reports Politico. The younger Giuliani serves as a special assistant to President Trump, but it's his family connection that makes his diagnosis especially newsworthy.

Axios reports that Rudy Giuliani, who now coordinates the president's election legal fight, will likely have to skip Friday's big meeting between Trump and Michigan lawmakers because of exposure to his son. What's more, if the elder Giuliani was exposed, that means his entire legal team also is at risk. A campaign attorney was expected to attend Friday's meeting as a substitute, according to Axios. (Read more Rudy Giuliani stories.)

