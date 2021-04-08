Trump Supporter Vying for NY Governor May Face a Giuliani

(Newser) – A big-name Republican has thrown his hat in the ring to vie for governor of New York. Rep. Rep. Lee Zeldin announced his bid to challenge Democratic incumbent Andrew Cuomo in 2022 on Fox & Friends Thursday following weeks of pressure from allies of former President Trump, whom Zeldin staunchly supported. People close to Trump, who met with Zeldin last month, see him as a strong candidate to challenge Cuomo amid a sexual misconduct investigation and impeachment inquiry. "I can think of no other candidate who doesn't have the last name of Trump that MAGA-supporters are more excited about potentially running for governor in 2022 than Lee Zeldin," Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Fox News. But there's another famous name in the fray: Andrew Giuliani, son of Rudy Giuliani, said Wednesday that he intends to run, too.

"Outside of anybody named Trump, I think I have the best chance to win," the former presidential aide turned Newsmax political commentator told the Washington Examiner, teasing an announcement later this month. Zeldin, a four-term congressman and attorney representing the eastern half of Long Island, said he was motivated to run "after talking to New Yorkers who feel like this is ... a last great opportunity to save New York," per the Hill. He said he would lower income taxes and cut down on crime. Miller said Zeldin would have "great crossover appeal" as one of the two Jewish Republicans in Congress. New York State Conservative Party Chair Jerry Kassar had also urged Zeldin to run. GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, a major Trump supporter, is also considering a run at the governorship in the typically blue state, per Fox. (Tom Reed, a more moderate figure, took his name out of the hat.)