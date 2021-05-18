(Newser) – Almost 20 years after they starred in 2003's School of Rock, co-stars Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli are still warming hearts—this time as a couple. Fans of the beloved Jack Black film were stunned to learn that Hale, who played singer Marta, and Massagli, who played her classmate and security guard Frankie, are dating in real life. The evidence is clear across both of their Instagram accounts, though a recent TikTok video on the topic appears to have caught the most attention. "FRANKIE AND MARTA FROM SCHOOL OF ROCK ARE A COUPLE?!" the user @marfymae wrote on the video that featured several photos of the pair looking like a couple. "Now THIS is a spin-off movie that needs to happen," one user responded, per Today. "It honestly makes sense ... He was the muscle and she was one of the singers. I love it," wrote another.

story continues below

Members of the cast, including Hale and Massagli, reunited in 2015 as the School of Rock musical hit Broadway, per People. Hale later posted a photo of the pair in March 2018. Massagli followed that up with a photo of them posing together that October. Further posts suggest their love is still going strong. In March, Hale—now an ultrasound technologist—posted about undergoing a "second laparoscopic endometriosis excision surgery." "Couldn't have done it without @angelo_massagli waiting on me hand and foot during my two weeks of bed rest!" she added. In April, Massagli—who graduated from the University of Miami School of Law in 2019—posted a photo of the couple looking cozy on a boat. "Ship shape," he wrote. He did not, however, answer a user's request to know whether the couple ever watch the movie that first brought them together. (Read more actors stories.)