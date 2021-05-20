CNN Calls Chris Cuomo's Advice to Andrew Inappropriate

(Newser) – More controversy for the Cuomo brothers, this time centering on younger sibling Chris of CNN. The Washington Post reports that Chris Cuomo gave his brother advice on how to deal with his sexual-harassment scandal and participated in conference calls with the New York governor's top aides on the issue. He did this while hosting his popular prime-time show on the network. “If you are actively advising a politician in trouble while being an on-air host on a news network, that’s not OK,” Nicholas Lemann of the Columbia Journalism School tells the Post. CNN acknowledged that Chris took part in the strategy sessions for Andrew Cuomo. And even though Chris does not cover his brother on his show, the network called his participation a mistake.

“It was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges,” the statement says. “He will not participate in such conversations going forward.” By the account of Josh Dawsey and Sarah Ellison in the Post, Chris advised his older brother not to resign and used the phrase "cancel culture" in his argument. The governor himself used the phrase in March while refusing lawmakers' demands that he step down amid the scandal, notes Insider. CNN says Chris Cuomo will not face any discipline. He has yet to comment, while a spokesman for the governor downplayed the help as informal. "There were a few phone conversations, with friends and advisers giving the governor advice,” says Rich Azzopardi. (Read more Chris Cuomo stories.)