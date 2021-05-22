Say Goodbye to the Most Viral Video of All Time

(Newser) – Fourteen years ago to the day, two little boys made YouTube history as the stars of what would become the most viewed viral video of all time. Now, you've got just one more day to watch it on the platform, as it's about to join the world of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, reports USA Today. That video is "Charlie Bit My Finger," uploaded on May 22, 2007, which showed 3-year-old Harry Davies-Carr holding his 1-year-old brother, Charlie, and sticking his finger in the baby's mouth—at which point Charlie chomps down and elicits the video's famous words from a distressed Harry, as Charlie smiles and giggles. Now, via CharlieBitMe.com, the Davis-Carr family announces that an auction will start at 10am ET on Saturday to sell the 55-second video as an NFT. The clip, which has more than 882,000,000 views on YouTube, will be yanked from the platform as of Sunday.

Now, one person will get the chance to own the video—described on the site as "an adorable rollercoaster of joy, pain, love, and laughter, plus all the facial expressions to boot"—in its new incarnation, "memorializing [Harry and Charlie] in internet history forever." Entrepreneur notes that whoever scoops up the video as an NFT will become the sole owner of the content, as well as secure the rights to create a new video with Harry, now 17, and Charlie, 15. In a CNBC interview earlier this week with the boys and their dad, Howard, the proud father noted that what was captured on the video was an unexpected moment after the boys were settling down after a busy day. "You can't predict these kinds of things," he said. "As parents, we've all probably encountered them." Meanwhile, Harry was asked the question that's been simmering with the public for nearly 15 years: "How much did it really hurt? Was it agony?" Harry responded: "I'm sure it was—I don't really remember." (Read more non-fungible token stories.)