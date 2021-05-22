Cops Heard Gunshots. Then, 'an Exceptionally Chaotic Scene'

(Newser) – Two people are dead and at least eight are injured after a mass shooting overnight in downtown Minneapolis, reports ABC News. In a series of tweets, the Minneapolis Police Department noted that five of the victims were adult males, including the two who died, and five were adult females. A police spokesman says the shooting, which took place along the 300 block of North First Avenue, was spurred after two men got into an argument and pulled their guns, KMSP-TV reports, via the AP.

Officers in the area heard the gunshots shortly before 2am local time, and when they tracked the shots, they encountered "an exceptionally chaotic scene," with multiple people lying on the ground, the MPD notes in a statement, per NBC News. Police note that seven of the injured were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, while one remains in critical condition at an area medical center. The scene is no longer considered to be an active shooting situation, with "order fully restored to the scene and surrounding areas," per the police department. (Read more mass shootings stories.)