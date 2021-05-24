Murder Suspect Arrested After 300-Officer Manhunt

(Newser) – A weeklong manhunt for a suspect wanted in the killings of four people ended without another shot fired Monday morning as hundreds of officers surrounded him in South Carolina, authorities said. Neither Tyler Terry nor the more than 300 officers searching for him were hurt during his arrest, the Chester County Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter. The manhunt finally ended after at least three confirmed sightings of Terry since he ran from a wrecked car after firing on Chester County deputies on May 17. Investigators didn’t think Terry was getting help from anyone but broke into vehicles or possibly barns and sheds—and lived off the land, the AP reports. He managed to steal a gun, water, shirt and shoes from an unlocked work truck last week, authorities said.

story continues below

Terry apparently spent the week in the same small area, eluding dozens of officers who methodically shrank the search area and staying out of sight of helicopters that were overhead most of the time, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said. Terry was hiding in weeds when a team of federal agents spotted him. He had a gun nearby but was grabbed before he could react, Dorsey said. Terry, 26, is charged with murder in a shooting in York in early May, the killing in Great Falls of the estranged husband of the woman who drove the car as he fired at officers, and the deaths of two other people in Missouri on May 15 during robberies in the St. Louis suburbs, authorities said. Arrest warrants list Terry's address as Great Falls.