Media Does U-Turn on Wuhan Lab Theory

(Newser) – The origins of COVID-19 remain under investigation. But anyone following stories on the topic has likely noticed a big shift in consensus over the last few weeks: The idea that the virus escaped from a lab in China, once generally denounced as a conspiracy theory, is now very much in play. At this point, the idea is merely an unconfirmed theory, as is the competing notion that the virus jumped to humans from an animal such as a bat. It's just that both are now being taken seriously. A look at the how and why of the shift in thinking:

At New York, Jonathan Chait has a comprehensive analysis on the "failures" of the mainstream media here. He suggests the media recoiled against the lab theory as a knee-jerk reaction to former President Trump's "dissembling" on the issue. He writes that Trump kept raising the possibility of a Chinese lab leak because he was trying to deflect from his own COVID failures, and the media lumped this in with falsehoods and inaccuracies voiced by the president.

