Kelly Clarkson's Show Replacing Ellen

Kelly Clarkson's talk show will replace Ellen DeGeneres' in its time slot on NBC when the latter's show ends its 19-season run in 2022. The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is owned and produced by NBC's syndication arm, launched in September 2019, the Washington Post reports. "By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts," a NBCUniversal exec tells the Hollywood Reporter. THR notes, however, that some of the stations currently airing DeGeneres' show might opt to run news segments, which cost less, during that slot rather than Clarkson's show. A source with DeGeneres' show tells People Ellen, who's been dealing with allegations of a toxic workplace, is "confident" with her decision to move on. (Read more Ellen DeGeneres stories.)