(Newser) – Russell Westbrook is fed up. A fan dumped popcorn on the Washington Wizards star as he was limping off the court Wednesday night after injuring his ankle in Philadelphia, reports ESPN. As video of the incident shows, Westbrook had to be restrained from going after the man in the Wells Fargo Center, and Westbrook didn't hold back when talking to reporters after the game. "To be completely honest, this s--- is getting out of hand, especially for me," he said. "The amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the f--- they want to do." He called on the league to better protect players, per CBS Philadelphia. "There are certain things that cross the line," he said. "Any other setting ... a guy were to come on the street and pour popcorn on my head, you know what happens."

story continues below