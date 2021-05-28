(Newser) – Michael Lewis has been making the rounds promoting The Premonition, his new book about the pandemic. Now, that good news has been shattered after tragedy struck the Berkeley financial journalist and author of Moneyball and The Big Short: Dixie Lewis, his 19-year-old daughter with photographer and former MTV reporter Tabitha Soren, died this week in a California car crash, reports NBC Bay Area. The accident happened around 3:20pm Tuesday, with Dixie Lewis a passenger in the 2014 Ford Fusion driven by her boyfriend, 20-year-old Ross Schultz. According to California Highway Patrol officials, Schultz was driving north on Highway 89 near Truckee when he veered into southbound traffic, smashing into a 2015 Freightliner semitruck. Per the San Francisco Chronicle, Lewis and Schultz were pronounced dead at the scene, their car reportedly pinned beneath the semi. The 45-year-old Nevada man driving the truck is said to have sustained just minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved, and an initial CHP report notes drugs and alcohol weren't believed to be factors. Lewis, who'd just finished her freshman year at Pomona College, and Schultz, who'd just wrapped up his second year at Cal Poly Pomona, started dating when they were still students at Berkeley High School. One of Schultz's relatives tells the Chronicle the two had been in Tahoe for a short getaway. "We loved her so much and are in a kind of pain none of us has experienced," Michael Lewis said in a statement to Berkeleyside. "She loved Ross, with whom she died. She loved to live and our hearts are so broken they can't find the words to describe the feeling." Lewis added that he and Soren, as well as Dixie's younger brother Walker and older sister Quinn, "are going to find ways for her memory to live in her absence." Schultz's family echoed those words in their own statement, noting: "Our hearts are breaking in a way that is impossible to put into words." (Read more Michael Lewis stories.)