Trump Fires Back at Paul Ryan After a Critical Speech

Two familiar names within the GOP are criticizing one another in regard to the future of the Republican Party—former President Trump and former House Speaker Paul Ryan. The one difference is that Ryan didn't mention Trump by name in his criticism, while the former president didn't hold back in his response. Coverage:

In a speech Thursday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, Ryan warned that "if the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality, or on second-rate imitations, then we're not going anywhere," per the New York Times. Ryan, who ran as Mitt Romney's VP candidate in 2012, added that Republican voters would "not be impressed by the sight of yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago."

The only time Ryan mentioned Trump by name in his speech was to praise him for his economic policies and drawing in new voters, notes the Times.

