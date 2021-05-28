Cops Identify Vehicle in Boy's Road-Rage Killing

(Newser) – Police in California appear to be zeroing in on the killer of a 6-year-old boy in a high-profile road-rage attack. The California Highway Patrol posted an image on Twitter of what they identified as a white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen believed to be involved in the shooting of Aiden Leos, reports the Los Angeles Times. Authorities say a man in the passenger seat fired the shot on 55 Freeway in Orange that killed Aiden on May 21. A woman was driving. Meanwhile, the reward for information leading to the gunman's capture is now at $310,000 on the official website, per ABC7.

“We will do everything in our power to seek justice,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said at a news conference Thursday. “The natural order of a parent—and I’m a parent, too—is not to have your child predecease you." Aiden was in the back seat in a booster seat when he was shot from a car following his mother's car, police say. The shooter's car sped away when Aiden's mother pulled off onto the shoulder of the road. (Read more road rage stories.)