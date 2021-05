'Chocolate Frog' Discovered in New Guinea Swamp

(Newser) –

No, it's not Harry Potter magic invading the world of muggles. It's just a surprisingly cool skin color. Some frogs, possibly a new species of tree frog, have been found in New Guinea. Tree frogs are usually green, but these look like they've been dipped in milk chocolate. Researchers from Griffith University and Queensland Museum in Australia have dubbed the frog Litoria mira; Litoria is the genus of the common tree frog, and mira means strange or surprised in Latin, Science Alert reports.