'Chocolate Frog' Discovered in New Guinea Swamp

Beautiful brown amphibian is likely related to Australian tree frogs
By Liz MacGahan,  Newser Staff
Posted May 31, 2021 4:30 PM CDT

No, it's not Harry Potter magic invading the world of muggles. It's just a surprisingly cool skin color. Some frogs, possibly a new species of tree frog, have been found in New Guinea. Tree frogs are usually green, but these look like they've been dipped in milk chocolate. Researchers from Griffith University and Queensland Museum in Australia have dubbed the frog Litoria mira; Litoria is the genus of the common tree frog, and mira means strange or surprised in Latin, Science Alert reports.

Scientists say the chocolate frogs and common Australian green tree frogs' common ancestry and habitat were in a time when Australia and New Guinea were the same landmass 5.3 to 2.6 million years ago, CNN reports. The first one wasn't spotted until 2016, and the notion that it's a new species is even more recent. Why? Because the adorable frogs live in a hot, swampy region with plenty of crocodiles, making exploration a little challenging.
