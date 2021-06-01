 
X

Supreme Court Move Means J&J Owes Women $2B

Company wanted justices to review decision over talc-based baby powder, but they declined
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 1, 2021 9:10 AM CDT

(Newser) – The Supreme Court is leaving in place a $2 billion verdict in favor of women who say they developed ovarian cancer from using Johnson & Johnson talc products, per the AP. The justices didn't comment Tuesday in rejecting Johnson & Johnson's appeal. The company argued that it wasn't treated fairly in facing one trial involving 22 cancer sufferers who came from 12 states and different backgrounds. A Missouri jury initially awarded the women $4.7 billion, but a state appeals court dropped two women from the suit and reduced the award to $2 billion. The jury found that the company’s talc products contain asbestos and that asbestos-laced talc can cause ovarian cancer. The company disputes both points.

story continues below

Justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh took no part in the court's action. Alito owns $15,000 to $50,000 in Johnson & Johnson stock. Kavanaugh's father headed the trade association that lobbied against labeling talc a carcinogen and including a warning label on talc products. Ethicists contacted by the AP said they didn't think E. Edward Kavanaugh's role required his son to step aside from the case. Johnson & Johnson, which is based in New Brunswick, NJ, has stopped selling its iconic talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in the US and Canada, though it remains on the market elsewhere.

(Read more Johnson & Johnson stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X