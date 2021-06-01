Michael Flynn Clarifies His Comments About a Coup

(Newser) – Michael Flynn wants to make it clear: He is not advocating a military coup in the United States. The retired general and former national security adviser issued the clarification after a viral clip surfaced over the weekend and led to headlines and criticism. The details:

Original words: At a right-wing conference in Dallas over the weekend, Flynn took a question from the audience. A man who identified himself as a Marine asked "why what happened in Myanmar can't happen here," per the Hill. When the cheers subsided, Flynn responded, "No reason. I mean, it should happen here," to more cheers. That's also the transcription from a number of outlets, including CNN and the Washington Examiner.

At a right-wing conference in Dallas over the weekend, Flynn took a question from the audience. A man who identified himself as a Marine asked "why what happened in Myanmar can't happen here," per the Hill. When the cheers subsided, Flynn responded, "No reason. I mean, it should happen here," to more cheers. That's also the transcription from a number of outlets, including CNN and the Washington Examiner. The exchange: Watch a video clip of the Q&A here.

story continues below