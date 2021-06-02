(Newser) – It looks like Nevada's Paradise is aptly named, at least for those who are yearning for physical human contact after a long year of lockdowns. The city sits at the top of LawnStarter's list of America's "horniest" cities, published in advance of National Sex Day on June 9. The site ranked the 200 most populated US cities, collecting survey answers from nearly 800 Americans on key metrics in five main categories: the popularity of adult content in each city; access to adult entertainment; access to adult supplies (e.g., sex toys and lingerie); sex partner potential; and unprotected sexual activity, as gauged by the STDs found per 100,000 residents. Notable in LawnStarter's findings: Seven of the 10 least horny cities are found in Texas. Y'all need any help down there in the Lone Star State? You might want to take some inspiration from the cities that made the top 10:



Horniest Cities

Paradise, Nev. Orange, Calif. Hollywood, Fla. Providence, RI Atlanta Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Newark, NJ Dayton, Ohio Tempe, Ariz. Baltimore