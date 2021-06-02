Residents Want Crackdown After 91-Year Old's Scooter Death

(Newser) – A 91-year-old man in Los Angeles' Venice neighborhood died after he was hit by one of the area's ubiquitous electric scooters, police say. The man, identified by the coroner's office Tuesday as Yin Wu, hit his head on the pavement and was pronounced dead at the scene. The scooter driver, 29-year-old James Cody Skene, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after the Saturday night crash, reports KTLA. The LAPD says Skene was illegally driving on the sidewalk and wasn't supposed to be carrying a passenger. Skene and his female passenger were thrown from the scooter and suffered minor injuries.

story continues below

Residents say the city should do more to prevent scooters being driven on sidewalks and boardwalks. "Zig-zagging around a bunch of pedestrians going 20 miles per hour and you’re traveling on a metal object at that sort of speed, that is dangerous," resident Austin Mudd tells CBS2. "People are dying now. The city needs to do something about it and recognize that this is a serious issue and people are getting hurt." (Read more scooters stories.)