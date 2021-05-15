(Newser) – Have a hankering for brisket? Pining for pulled pork? We can't blame you, because May is National Barbecue Month, and the smell of smoky, meaty goodness may already be drifting around your neighborhood. Chef's Pencil wanted to see which states can claim their own mini barbecue crowns, and so the site conducted an analysis of Tripadvisor ratings of barbecue joints in 75 major US cities, ranking the cities based on the number of barbecue eateries per capita and by those receiving the highest rankings. New Orleans topped the list, but the rankings are already receiving pushback from barbecue fans across the country, per USA Today. Some wanted to know why Kansas City or any Texas cities didn't make the top 10, while others were left scratching their head over top-ranking Miami and Newark, NJ. "Throw the whole map away," tweeted chef and food blogger Angela Davis. Here, the controversial top 10:

New Orleans Oklahoma City Charlotte, NC Wichita, Kan. Virginia Beach, Va. Columbus, Ohio Seattle St. Louis Miami and Newark, NJ (tied)