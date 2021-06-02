(Newser) – President Biden plans to call for a "month of action" Wednesday to reach his goal of having 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4—and Anheuser-Busch says it will sweeten the deal with a round of beers for the nation. The Budweiser maker says that as part of its commitment to "supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation, it "will buy America's next round of beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic beverage or other A-B product" for people over 21, CNN reports. Participants who upload a picture of themselves at their favorite bar or restaurant to MyCooler.com/Beer can get a $5 virtual debit card, reports USA Today.

story continues below

The company says the giveaway will begin when the CDC confirms that 70% of Americans have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and will end seven days later. "We pride ourselves on stepping up both in times of need and in times of great celebration, and the past year has been no different," CEO Michel Doukeris said in a statement. At current vaccination rates, the goal might be reached before July 4: According to the latest data from the CDC, 62.8% of adults have had at least one vaccination, including almost 86% of those over 65, and more than 135 million Americans are fully vaccinated. (Read more coronavirus vaccine stories.)