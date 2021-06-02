Why Kate Winslet Objected to Sex Scene Edit

(Newser) – Kate Winslet plays Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan in HBO's Mare of Easttown, whose jaw-dropping finale aired Sunday. It's a role in which "there are clearly no filters," the actor tells the New York Times. It's "why people have connected with this character." It's also partly why 45-year-old Winslet had a strong reaction to what she says was director Craig Zobel's offer to edit a sex scene to show Winslet's body in a more flatting light: "Don't you dare!" Winslet says Zobel was referring to a "bulgy bit of belly." But Mare, a middle-aged grandmother with a penchant for one-night stands, is "a fully functioning, flawed woman with a body and a face that moves in a way that is synonymous with her age and her life and where she comes from," says Winslet. "I think we're starved of that a bit."

Winslet—who notes the show's lighting was also adjusted after her skin appeared overly flattering in an initial cut—also describes attempts to erase crow's feet from her eyes on the show's promotional poster. She says she twice sent the poster back for edits. "They were like 'Kate, really, you can’t,' and I'm like 'Guys, I know how many lines I have by the side of my eye, please put them all back.'" It was a way to fight back against what Winslet described earlier this year as "a lot of personal physical scrutiny" following her celebrity rise with 1997's Titanic. "I was criticized a lot and the British press were quite unkind to me," she told the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, per Harper's Bazaar. With her role as Mare, Winslet now finds herself in the Emmy race for lead actress in a limited series, per Vanity Fair. (She's certainly dedicated.)