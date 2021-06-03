Postal Chief DeJoy Faces FBI Scrutiny

(Newser) – Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major Republican fundraiser before being appointed to his government job, is under investigation for possible campaign violations. The FBI has questioned current and former employees of DeJoy and his former business, New Breed Logistics, the Washington Post reports. He's also been subpoenaed for information. A DeJoy spokesman confirmed the investigation and said the postmaster general is cooperating. "He has always been scrupulous in his adherence to the campaign contribution laws and has never knowingly violated them," Mark Corallo said. The Postal Service, FBI, and Justice Department had no comment. DeJoy was the longtime chief executive of New Breed Logistics until its sale in 2014, per the Wall Street Journal. He contributed more than $1 million toward former President Trump's reelection and to the Republican Party.

story continues below

Five employees at the company said they were pressured to donate to GOP candidates or to attend fundraising events, the Post reported last fall. The employees said they were repaid with bonuses. Federal law prohibits "straw-donor schemes," per NBC, which are a way to get around political contribution limits. A spokesman said DeJoy didn't realize employees felt pressured, and Trump said he'd back an investigation of DeJoy, who took office last June. DeJoy's 10-year makeover of the Postal Service has been attacked by Democrats as a way to intentionally slow delivery service to please Trump—who was critical of mail-in voting. DeJoy denied that was his goal at the time. "We will do everything in our power and structure to deliver the ballots on time," he said. DeJoy has not been charged with any crime. (Read more Louis DeJoy stories.)