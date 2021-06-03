Driver Picks Very Bad Time to Have a Car Accident

(Newser) – Police in Texas responding to a two-car accident discovered an odd thing when they arrived at the scene: The driver of one of the vehicles was gone. Then they discovered a second odd thing that might go a long way toward explaining the first: In the abandoned BMW were three burlap sacks with 70 bundles of cocaine worth $3.3 million, reports the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. For the record, that haul weighs 182 pounds, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The unidentified driver later turned himself in and faces charges of drug possession, per NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. The accident happened in Rio Grande City, which is near the Texas-Mexico border. No injuries were reported, and it's not clear which driver caused it. (Read more weird crimes stories.)