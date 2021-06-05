Andrew Cuomo's Daughter Has a Big Message for Pride Month

(Newser) – One of the New York governor's daughters shared a celebratory message to the LGBTQ community this week, wishing a "#HappyPrideMonth to the whole spectrum of sexualities!" There was more, however, to Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo's Thursday Instagram post, which was accompanied by a photo of her sporting a "gay for you" baseball cap: The 23-year-old talked about being bisexual herself. "Today, I stand in my queer identity with pride, and in memory of those who came before me," Kennedy-Cuomo, the daughter of Andrew Cuomo and his ex, Kerry Kennedy, wrote. "To those who are contending with the compulsive heterosexuality our society force feeds us and innate attraction beyond cis het folks, please know that you are not alone."

People notes this seems to be the first time Kennedy-Cuomo has talked about her identity to this extent, though she's openly used social media in the past to advocate for LGBTQ issues and celebrate events such as Bi Visibility Day, including a tweet in September in which she offered resources to "help you help me feel affirmed." In her Instagram post, Kennedy-Cuomo offered support to those who still haven't felt safe enough to come out; implored Instagram itself to not "censor the #LGBTQ community" (she says they vanish hashtags such as #lesbian and #bi); and asked allies to continue speaking out against homophobia and taking other active steps to help the LGBTQ community. "Being pro gay marriage is not enough to assure queer folks that we will not be ostracized for our sexuality," she wrote. As for her dad's reaction to her update? "I love, support, and couldn't have more pride in Michaela," he said in a statement. (Read more LGBTQ stories.)