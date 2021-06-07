Boston's Top Cop Fired Over Domestic Abuse Claims

(Newser) – Boston's police commissioner was fired Monday following a bitter battle to keep his job after decades-old domestic violence accusations came to light. Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced Dennis White's removal as the city's top cop, four months after White was placed on leave over the allegations just days into his new job. White had tried to go to court to block his firing, calling the allegations false and saying the mayor has no cause to terminate him, the AP reports. White—a 32-year veteran of the department who replaced William Gross, the city's first Black police commissioner—was suspended after the Boston Globe raised questions about allegations found in court documents from 1999 that White pushed and threatened to shoot his then-wife, a fellow police officer.

An investigative report released by the city last month said witnesses alleged that White’s ex-wife was subjected to "physical and mental abuse." Among the allegations included in the report is that White burned her hair, put her face to a stove, and threw a television at her. A judge issued a restraining order against White in 1999, ordering him to stay away from his wife and children and surrender his service weapon. White has vehemently denied ever engaging in domestic violence, and accused his ex-wife of lying to get a financial advantage in their divorce. "I am a Black man, who has been accused falsely of crimes, I have not yet been given a fair trial, and I'm on the brink of being convicted, or terminated which is the equivalent here," White said during his termination hearing, according to a statement provided by his lawyer.