(Newser) – Some people have their eating utensils ready to chow down on the swarms of "Brood X" cicadas that have emerged from their underground lairs. Others simply want to avoid running into them during their evening commute. One Cincinnati driver wasn't so lucky, after what ABC News calls an "amorous" cicada flew into a vehicle's window, causing the car to crash. WLWT reports the accident took place around 6:30pm Monday, when the insect flew into the car as it was making its way along Riverside Drive and hit the driver in the face. The startled driver ended up veering off the road and smashing into a utility pole.

Per the Guardian, the driver wasn't badly hurt, though the car was badly damaged and "the cicada was declared dead [at] the scene." The Cincinnati Police Department tweeted a photo showing the crumpled black Chevy, along with the hashtag #nothinggoodhappenswithcicadas. Police are recommending that drivers in the Cincinnati area, which is experiencing the cicada reemergence full force right now, keep their windows closed for the near future. (Read more cicadas stories.)