There's a reason #Trumppants has been trending the last few days, even if it is a pretty strange one. After images surfaced online (see the aforementioned hashtag), the internet seemed convinced that Donald Trump wore his pants backward in North Carolina on Saturday, notes NPR. He did not. If you care about venturing down this particular wormhole, see the fact-checks at both USA Today and Snopes. Still, if you happened to catch any of the late-night shows on Monday, the former president's pants were front and center. The hosts had a field day. Some example, via the New York Times and ET:
- Seth Meyers: "Let's be clear, he did not put them on backward, which is good for Trump, because it would be very embarrassing to be the first president to put your pants on backward. As opposed to what he is, the first president where everyone believed it was at least possible."
- Jimmy Fallon: "It's like he's wearing a fanny pack on the inside of his pants. It looks like he bumped into something and his pants deployed an airbag."
- Jimmy Kimmel: "Then there was a detailed online investigation. You know, usually if you got this close to Trump's crotch, he'd pay you $130,000." (This, of course, is a Stormy Daniels reference.)
- James Corden: "Even Trump's pants lie."
- Stephen Colbert: "Either he shares a tailor with a Ken doll, or he spends so much time yanking stuff out of his keister, it just helps to have the zipper back there to make it easy."
- Kimmel, II: "Poor Mike Pence didn't know which end to kiss. It was very confusing."
