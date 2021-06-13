Would-Be Hero Missing After Father and Son Drown

(Newser) – Authorities in Florida are in search of a man being called the Apollo Beach Hero after he selflessly tried to save a father and son caught in a riptide on Friday. Per Bay News 9, the adult victim and his toddler son were swimming at the Tampa Bay beach when they were swept away by a current and 27-year-old Kristoff Murray jumped in to help. Per a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office press release, the body of the father was found around 9pm. The man's son was found alive soon after and rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

Murray, however, has not been seen since running to their rescue and authorities believe he's dead. "Our hearts break for the father and son who lost their lives tonight. The horrible sight led a selfless stranger to sacrifice his own life, in an attempt to save them," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the statement. "As we aggressively search these waters to try and locate this individual, we are urging everyone to remember that water safety is paramount." According to WTVT, currents at the preserve where the victims were swept out are known to be dangerous and swimming is prohibited. While Chronister said the chances Murray is still alive are slim, authorities hope to continue their search until he's found.